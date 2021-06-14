Foundry Partners LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB) by 2.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 278,434 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 7,807 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of AllianceBernstein worth $11,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein by 11.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 969,559 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,741,000 after purchasing an additional 102,307 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in AllianceBernstein by 22.8% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 505,988 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,201,000 after acquiring an additional 93,791 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AllianceBernstein by 64.6% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 153,457 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,137,000 after acquiring an additional 60,223 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in AllianceBernstein in the 4th quarter worth $1,717,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 134,118 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,363,000 after purchasing an additional 34,557 shares during the period. 15.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AB shares. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AllianceBernstein from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (down from $41.00) on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut AllianceBernstein from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.50.

Shares of AB opened at $45.90 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.18. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a one year low of $24.41 and a one year high of $46.92.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $819.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $811.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 111.34%.

AllianceBernstein Company Profile

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides research services to its clients. It provides its services to investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, banks and thrift institutions, trusts, estates, government agencies, charitable organizations, individuals, corporations, and other business entities.

