Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,310 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,827 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of PotlatchDeltic worth $9,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of PotlatchDeltic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,605,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,351,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $417,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,809 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,133,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $106,724,000 after acquiring an additional 205,392 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 316.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,798,000 after acquiring an additional 148,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic during the first quarter worth about $7,431,000. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $54.53 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a twelve month low of $33.58 and a twelve month high of $65.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.71. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.05.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $354.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.65 million. PotlatchDeltic had a return on equity of 24.67% and a net margin of 26.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.78%.

PCH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target (up from $58.00) on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on PotlatchDeltic from $61.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.25.

In other PotlatchDeltic news, Director Michael J. Covey sold 26,048 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,563,400.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 20,000 shares of PotlatchDeltic stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.72, for a total value of $1,214,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,122 shares of company stock valued at $8,676,384 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

