Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,427,469 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 42,702 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.84% of DHT worth $8,465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DHT. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in DHT during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,966,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in DHT in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $4.52 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.12 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.05.

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. DHT had a net margin of 36.34% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $71.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that DHT Holdings, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.20%.

DHT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on DHT in a report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Truist started coverage on shares of DHT in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, DNB Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.60 price target on shares of DHT in a report on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. DHT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.96.

About DHT

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, Oslo, and Norway. As of March 17, 2021, it had a fleet of 28 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,660,835 deadweight tons. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

