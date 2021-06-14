Foundry Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,060 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.29% of CRA International worth $7,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRAI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in CRA International by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CRA International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,279,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in CRA International by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,140,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,891,000 after purchasing an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CRAI opened at $83.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $614.77 million, a P/E ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.57. CRA International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.35 and a twelve month high of $87.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $80.12.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $146.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.67 million. CRA International had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CRA International, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.04%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of CRA International from $82.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

In other CRA International news, Director William F. Concannon sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,862,630. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 3,798 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.65, for a total transaction of $317,702.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,932.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CRA International Profile

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

