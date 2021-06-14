Foundry Partners LLC Grows Stake in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its holdings in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) by 2,759.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 183,394 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.28% of Werner Enterprises worth $8,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Werner Enterprises by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 36,050 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,414,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 8,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Werner Enterprises alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Werner Enterprises from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Werner Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.00.

Shares of NASDAQ WERN opened at $45.33 on Monday. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.15 and a 52-week high of $49.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $616.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.80 million. Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a boost from Werner Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.44%.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

Recommended Story: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Werner Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werner Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.