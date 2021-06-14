Foundry Partners LLC Has $10.81 Million Stock Position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,992 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,503 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.48% of Washington Federal worth $10,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WAFD. FMR LLC lifted its position in Washington Federal by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 72,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,084,000 after buying an additional 29,112 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 153.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 126,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,246,000 after buying an additional 76,382 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 222,011 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,715,000 after buying an additional 46,582 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Washington Federal by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 96,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Washington Federal by 156.9% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,675 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 29,730 shares during the period. 80.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ WAFD opened at $33.05 on Monday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.01 and a twelve month high of $34.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 12th. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.08). Washington Federal had a net margin of 23.76% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $138.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.00%.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

