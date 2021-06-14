Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.64 Million Position in Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 38.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 377,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 231,297 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Commercial Metals worth $11,643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Commercial Metals by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 729,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,990,000 after purchasing an additional 307,618 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 1,065.4% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,265,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $162,390,000 after acquiring an additional 4,813,741 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Commercial Metals by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,116,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,462,000 after acquiring an additional 418,277 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,982,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 984,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 36,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

Shares of CMC stock opened at $33.10 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.27. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $17.43 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 4.69%. Commercial Metals’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.18%.

In related news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.27, for a total value of $731,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 639,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,705,666.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of Commercial Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total transaction of $1,199,430.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Commercial Metals in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Commercial Metals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.90.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Read More: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.