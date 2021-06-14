Foundry Partners LLC Has $11.76 Million Holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 18.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,285 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 33,755 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.46% of Winnebago Industries worth $11,758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 35.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 88,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after buying an additional 23,157 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 39,014 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 61.1% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on WGO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Truist increased their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.36.

Shares of WGO opened at $67.29 on Monday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.33 and a 12 month high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. Winnebago Industries had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 5.65%. The business had revenue of $839.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s payout ratio is 18.60%.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

