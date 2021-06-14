Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.49 Million Stock Position in TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) by 25.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 663,354 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,888 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.30% of TEGNA worth $12,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TGNA. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of TEGNA in the first quarter worth $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TEGNA during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TEGNA in the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TGNA opened at $19.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. TEGNA Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.25 and a 12-month high of $21.51.

TEGNA (NYSE:TGNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. TEGNA had a net margin of 17.08% and a return on equity of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $727.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that TEGNA Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from TEGNA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TEGNA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th.

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

