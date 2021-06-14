Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.60 Million Stock Position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) by 111.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 296,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,145 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.64% of La-Z-Boy worth $12,599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,335,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $311,621,000 after buying an additional 110,318 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 539.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 966,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,487,000 after purchasing an additional 814,871 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 101.2% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 916,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,508,000 after purchasing an additional 460,804 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 29.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 685,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,322,000 after purchasing an additional 157,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 6.1% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 507,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29,056 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.88% of the company’s stock.

LZB has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. La-Z-Boy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.00.

Shares of LZB stock opened at $43.12 on Monday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 52-week low of $25.53 and a 52-week high of $46.74. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $42.96.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

