Foundry Partners LLC Has $12.79 Million Holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,160 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.50% of Minerals Technologies worth $12,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Minerals Technologies by 42.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerals Technologies by 53.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Minerals Technologies by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.25.

Shares of MTX opened at $83.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.62. Minerals Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.06 and a 52 week high of $88.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $81.43.

Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $452.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.63 million. Minerals Technologies had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Minerals Technologies Inc. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.01%.

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company's Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as chromite and leonardite.

