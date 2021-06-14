Foundry Partners LLC Has $13.41 Million Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 6.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 147,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,561 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of EnerSys worth $13,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in EnerSys by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $456,332,000 after buying an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in EnerSys by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,730,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,698,000 after purchasing an additional 144,902 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in EnerSys by 8.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 662,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,195,000 after purchasing an additional 52,353 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of EnerSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,634,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of EnerSys by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 427,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,502,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912 shares in the last quarter. 91.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $94.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.51. EnerSys has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $104.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.50.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. EnerSys had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 13.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

Several research firms have weighed in on ENS. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of EnerSys in a research note on Monday, May 31st.

EnerSys provides various stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in three segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The company offers uninterruptible power systems applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, renewable, and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

