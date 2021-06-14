Foundry Partners LLC Has $6.36 Million Holdings in Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 92,425 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,960 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.22% of Barrett Business Services worth $6,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Barrett Business Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Barrett Business Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in Barrett Business Services by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 8.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on BBSI. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Barrett Business Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

NASDAQ BBSI opened at $75.33 on Monday. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.39 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.14. The firm has a market cap of $569.87 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.57.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

Barrett Business Services Company Profile

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

