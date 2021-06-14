Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.22 Million Stock Holdings in Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 311,020 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 37,305 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 1.09% of Sterling Construction worth $7,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Sterling Construction during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sterling Construction by 251.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,704 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,083 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sterling Construction during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. 81.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:STRL opened at $24.24 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $693.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.90 and a twelve month high of $25.74. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.20.

Sterling Construction (NASDAQ:STRL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $315.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.00 million. Sterling Construction had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 19.20%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sterling Construction Company, Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sterling Construction from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Sterling Construction Profile

Sterling Construction Company, Inc, a construction company, engages in the heavy civil, specialty services, and residential construction activities primarily in the southern United States, the Rocky Mountain states, California, and Hawaii. The company undertakes various heavy civil construction projects, including highways, roads, bridges, airfields, ports, light rail, water, wastewater and storm drainage systems for the departments of transportation in various states, regional transit authorities, airport authorities, port authorities, water authorities, and railroads.

