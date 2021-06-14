Foundry Partners LLC Has $7.85 Million Stock Holdings in IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT) by 23.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,563 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 104,258 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.35% of IDT worth $7,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDT. Zebra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IDT by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 61,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IDT by 2.1% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,696 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,534,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in IDT by 135.3% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,536 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of IDT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 23,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IDT by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.63% of the company’s stock.

Get IDT alerts:

In other IDT news, EVP Joyce J. Mason sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $47,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Mitch Silberman sold 1,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $44,137.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IDT stock opened at $37.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $972.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.50. IDT Co. has a twelve month low of $5.71 and a twelve month high of $41.87.

Separately, TheStreet raised IDT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th.

About IDT

IDT Corporation operates in the communications and payment industries in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Telecom & Payment Services, and net2phone. The Telecom & Payment Services Services segment offers national retail solutions, such as point of sale network; mobile top-up; and carrier services, as well as an international money remittance service and international long-distance calling service under the BOSS Revolution brand name.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDT Co. (NYSE:IDT).

Receive News & Ratings for IDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.