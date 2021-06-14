Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.47 Million Position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 533,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,234 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $8,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 581.3% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ROIC opened at $18.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $18.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 77.54, a PEG ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.18). Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.85%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.90%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ROIC. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.64.

In other Retail Opportunity Investments news, Director Eric S. Zorn sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total transaction of $523,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,246,174.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

