Foundry Partners LLC Has $8.64 Million Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 103,350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 3,101 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.18% of Science Applications International worth $8,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Science Applications International by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 636 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Science Applications International by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,406 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell decreased their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Science Applications International in a report on Thursday, April 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.44.

In related news, CFO Prabu Natarajan purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $84.31 per share, with a total value of $252,930.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,083,467.81. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE SAIC opened at $93.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 0.91. Science Applications International Co. has a 12-month low of $68.76 and a 12-month high of $103.95.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.43. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.60%.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

