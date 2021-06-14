Foundry Partners LLC Invests $11.54 Million in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 718,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,538,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.35% of International Game Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Game Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in International Game Technology in the 1st quarter valued at $188,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in International Game Technology during the first quarter worth $197,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 58.6% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 4,664 shares in the last quarter. 40.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IGT. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.29.

NYSE:IGT opened at $25.24 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.30. International Game Technology PLC has a fifty-two week low of $7.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.81.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.35. International Game Technology had a negative net margin of 15.85% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About International Game Technology

International Game Technology PLC operates and provides gaming technology products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Global Lottery and Global Gaming. The company designs, sells, operates, and leases a suite of point-of-sale machines that reconciles lottery funds between the retailer and lottery authority; provides online lottery transaction processing systems; produces instant ticket games; and offers printing services, such as instant ticket marketing plans and graphic design, programming, packaging, shipping, and delivery services.

