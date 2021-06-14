Foundry Partners LLC Invests $12.63 Million in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 309,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,627,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.28% of Allison Transmission at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALSN. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Allison Transmission during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Allison Transmission in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

ALSN stock opened at $42.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.25. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.69 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 37.83%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.01%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ALSN shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Allison Transmission from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Allison Transmission from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Allison Transmission presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.30.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

