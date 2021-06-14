Foundry Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 181,330 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 29,470 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 1.85% of First Internet Bancorp worth $6,388,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INBK. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 673,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,744,000 after acquiring an additional 42,577 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of First Internet Bancorp by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 606,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,429,000 after purchasing an additional 5,375 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in First Internet Bancorp by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 393,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,306,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 353,247 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,152,000 after buying an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in First Internet Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 214,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,163,000 after buying an additional 2,794 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

Shares of INBK opened at $33.25 on Monday. First Internet Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.99 and a 1 year high of $41.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 19.65%. The company had revenue of $28.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.59%.

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accept non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

