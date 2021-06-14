Foundry Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 43,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,856,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Constellation Brands by 120.4% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in Constellation Brands by 686.7% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 3,150.0% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

STZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $223.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Constellation Brands from $219.00 to $216.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.50.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $237.89 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $46.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $160.63 and a fifty-two week high of $244.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $236.42.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 7th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 21.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is an increase from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.49%.

In other news, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.90, for a total transaction of $1,576,462.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $5,914,696.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Michael Kane sold 4,035 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.03, for a total value of $976,591.05. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,229.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,999 shares of company stock worth $11,986,684. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

Featured Article: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.