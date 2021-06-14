Foundry Partners LLC Purchases 31,615 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,615 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Timken worth $10,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Horizon Corp increased its position in The Timken by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 2,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of The Timken by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Timken by 85.0% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in The Timken by 3.7% in the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in The Timken by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.40% of the company’s stock.

Get The Timken alerts:

In other The Timken news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 36,975 shares of The Timken stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $3,148,051.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 316,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,937,274.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald J. Myers sold 6,283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $538,955.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,561 shares in the company, valued at $2,192,622.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 177,693 shares of company stock valued at $15,569,086 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TKR opened at $84.74 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.84. The Timken Company has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $92.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.76.

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.09 million. The Timken had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 15.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from The Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. The Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.27%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Timken from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of The Timken from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut The Timken to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.00.

About The Timken

The Timken Company designs, manufactures, and manages engineered bearings and power transmission products and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Mobile Industries and Process Industries. The Mobile Industries segment offers a portfolio of bearings, seals, and lubrication devices and systems, as well as power transmission components, engineered chains, augers, belts, couplings, clutches, brakes, and related products and maintenance services to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and end users of off-highway equipment for the agricultural, construction, mining, outdoor power equipment, and power sports markets; and on-highway vehicles, including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks, as well as rail cars and locomotives.

See Also: Total Return

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.