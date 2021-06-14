Foundry Partners LLC Purchases New Holdings in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP)

Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 213,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,955,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.14% of MGM Growth Properties as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGP. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 2,621,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,499,000 after acquiring an additional 75,392 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,263,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,840,000 after purchasing an additional 811,449 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in MGM Growth Properties by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 46,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 9,174 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in MGM Growth Properties by 17.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 239,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,823,000 after purchasing an additional 35,460 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $443,000. 91.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MGP stock opened at $37.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.36. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a current ratio of 7.14. MGM Growth Properties LLC has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $37.64.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.51% and a net margin of 23.86%. The company had revenue of $194.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.12 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties LLC will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 87.61%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MGP. Zacks Investment Research cut MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America downgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of MGM Growth Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

