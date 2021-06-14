Foundry Partners LLC Raises Stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278,614 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,325 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $13,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,864 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Heritage Trust Co boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 29,594 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DAL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.25.

DAL stock opened at $46.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.07, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.38 and a 12 month high of $52.28.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported ($3.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.73) by ($0.82). Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 249.42% and a negative net margin of 102.96%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.51) EPS. Delta Air Lines’s quarterly revenue was down 60.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.97 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Further Reading: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL).

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.