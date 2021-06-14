Foundry Partners LLC Sells 10,692 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 300,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 10,692 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Sanmina worth $12,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Sanmina by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,465,398 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $433,059,000 after purchasing an additional 461,184 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Sanmina by 5.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,526,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,531,000 after acquiring an additional 140,174 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sanmina by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,154,717 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,714,000 after acquiring an additional 292,157 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in Sanmina by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,275,808 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,793,000 after purchasing an additional 88,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sanmina in the 4th quarter worth $34,068,000. Institutional investors own 94.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $42.02 on Monday. Sanmina Co. has a 1 year low of $23.75 and a 1 year high of $43.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.12.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The business’s revenue was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SANM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Argus downgraded Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on Sanmina from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; high-level assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

