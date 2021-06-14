Foundry Partners LLC Sells 13,067 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,693 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,067 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.53% of NextGen Healthcare worth $6,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in NextGen Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 286.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 141.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 4,611 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $199,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $461,000. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO John R. Frantz sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $474,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 438,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,323,848.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,102 shares of company stock valued at $730,243. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $17.57 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.46, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.17. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.67 and a 52 week high of $23.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.10.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $144.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.13 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. NextGen Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald raised NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides ambulatory-focused healthcare software and services solutions in the United States. The company offers NextGen Enterprise electronic health record (EHR), which stores and maintains clinical patient information; and a workflow module, prescription management, automatic document and letter generation, patient education, referral tracking, interfaces to billing and lab systems, physician alerts and reminders, and reporting and data analysis tools.

