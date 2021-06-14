Foundry Partners LLC Sells 16,950 Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 470,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 16,950 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.56% of Kite Realty Group Trust worth $9,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $77,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 373.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 6,114 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KRG shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.25.

Shares of Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $22.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.86. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12-month low of $9.27 and a 12-month high of $23.14.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.03). Kite Realty Group Trust had a return on equity of 0.68% and a net margin of 3.17%. On average, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.71%.

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to retailers in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

