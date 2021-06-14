Foundry Partners LLC Sells 20,705 Shares of Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in Herman Miller, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLHR) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 259,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 20,705 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.44% of Herman Miller worth $10,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 86,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,915,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Herman Miller by 177.8% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 221,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,133,000 after purchasing an additional 142,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Herman Miller in the 1st quarter valued at $15,245,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Herman Miller by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 681,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,050,000 after purchasing an additional 44,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Herman Miller by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 202,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 79,000 shares during the period. 81.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MLHR. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Herman Miller in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ MLHR opened at $49.89 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26 and a beta of 1.34. Herman Miller, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.56 and a 52 week high of $51.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.90.

Herman Miller (NASDAQ:MLHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $590.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $587.27 million. Herman Miller had a negative net margin of 0.34% and a positive return on equity of 22.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%.

Herman Miller, Inc engages in the research, design, manufacture, and distribution of office furniture systems, seating products, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, home furnishings, and related services worldwide. The company offers seating products under the Embody, Aeron, Mirra2, Setu, Sayl, Verus, Cosm, Lino, Verus, Celle, Equa, Taper, and Ergon names; and modular systems under the Canvas Office Landscape, Locale, Public Office Landscape, Layout Studio, Action Office, Ethospace, Arras, Prospect, Overlay, and Resolve names.

