Foundry Partners LLC Sells 23,310 Shares of Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Century Casinos, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTY) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,310 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 2.20% of Century Casinos worth $6,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Century Casinos by 217.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Century Casinos in the 1st quarter valued at $86,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Century Casinos in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Century Casinos by 119.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,835 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CNTY. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Century Casinos from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. B. Riley started coverage on Century Casinos in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Century Casinos from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Century Casinos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY opened at $15.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90. Century Casinos, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $15.84.

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10. Century Casinos had a negative return on equity of 2.68% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm had revenue of $72.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.50 million. Analysts predict that Century Casinos, Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Century Casinos

Century Casinos, Inc operates as a casino entertainment company worldwide. The company develops and operates gaming establishments, as well as related lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. As of March 12, 2021, it operated four ship-based casinos. The company was founded in 1992 and is based in Colorado Springs, Colorado.

