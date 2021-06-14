Foundry Partners LLC Sells 29,180 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 13.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 29,180 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.68% of Cowen worth $6,415,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Cowen by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in Cowen by 135.7% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cowen in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cowen in the first quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Cowen by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.55 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.46. Cowen Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.49 and a 1 year high of $43.17.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $687.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. This is a boost from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.52%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COWN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.67.

Cowen Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

