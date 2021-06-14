Foundry Partners LLC Sells 4,790 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 130,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,790 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Spectrum Brands worth $11,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Spectrum Brands by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,719,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,220,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in shares of Spectrum Brands by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 932,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,627 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Spectrum Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,991,000. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Spectrum Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,984,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of SPB stock opened at $86.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.33. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.09 and a 52 week high of $97.27.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Spectrum Brands had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Spectrum Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.98%.

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

