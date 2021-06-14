Foundry Partners LLC Sells 48,968 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,235 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 48,968 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.23% of Regal Beloit worth $13,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Regal Beloit in the 4th quarter worth $251,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Regal Beloit by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,457,000 after acquiring an additional 7,860 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new stake in Regal Beloit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,591,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Regal Beloit by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Regal Beloit by 529.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,705 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

RBC stock opened at $137.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $143.55. Regal Beloit Co. has a 12 month low of $78.22 and a 12 month high of $159.64.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. Regal Beloit had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 7.00%. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is a positive change from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

RBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Regal Beloit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regal Beloit in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $110.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

