Foundry Partners LLC Sells 52,512 Shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 52,512 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.52% of ArcBest worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 135.0% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ArcBest by 54.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,204 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in ArcBest in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in ArcBest in the first quarter worth $204,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of ArcBest stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy D. Thorne sold 5,141 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.10, for a total transaction of $437,499.10. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 66,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,644,257.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

ARCB opened at $60.10 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.29. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $22.18 and a 1 year high of $93.96.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.42. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s payout ratio is presently 9.91%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Vertical Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price target on ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $72.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.15.

ArcBest Profile

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.