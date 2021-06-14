Foundry Partners LLC Sells 55,375 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,735 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 55,375 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $9,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Best Buy by 476.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 265 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BBY opened at $114.45 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.99. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $75.23 and a one year high of $128.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology retailer reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.84. The business had revenue of $11.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 59.67% and a net margin of 4.44%. Best Buy’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

In related news, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $225,918.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 28,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,194.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 1,078 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total transaction of $122,762.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,358 shares of company stock valued at $21,229,515 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Best Buy from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective (down from $135.00) on shares of Best Buy in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $114.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Best Buy to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.79.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing and mobile phones, such as computing covering desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions, networking products, tablets covering e-readers, and wearables, such as smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

