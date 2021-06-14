Foundry Partners LLC Sells 595,071 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Foundry Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 45.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 711,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 595,071 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.34% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $7,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $138,000.

Shares of DRH stock opened at $10.39 on Monday. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12 month low of $4.43 and a 12 month high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.01.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.67). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 262.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.48.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

