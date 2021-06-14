Foundry Partners LLC Sells 67,837 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Foundry Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 38.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 67,837 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Advanced Energy Industries worth $11,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,760 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,182,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,043 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,841 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 26,128 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,507 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $104.55 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.16. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.04 and a 1-year high of $125.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.02%.

In related news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley bought 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AEIS shares. Raymond James raised their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.