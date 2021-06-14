Foundry Partners LLC Sells 6,970 Shares of HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its position in HomeStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:HMST) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,970 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.76% of HomeStreet worth $7,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of HomeStreet in the 1st quarter worth about $176,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of HomeStreet during the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO John Michel acquired 8,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.60 per share, with a total value of $357,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on HomeStreet from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded HomeStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.80.

Shares of HomeStreet stock opened at $43.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.60. HomeStreet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $52.46. The company has a market cap of $923.82 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.01.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.23. HomeStreet had a net margin of 25.92% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $93.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.16 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that HomeStreet, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.97%.

HomeStreet Company Profile

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products and services. Its loan products include commercial business and agriculture loans, single family residential mortgages, consumer loans, commercial loans secured by residential and commercial real estate, and construction loans for residential and commercial real estate development, as well as consumer installment loans and permanent loans on commercial real estate and single family residences.

