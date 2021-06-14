Foundry Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,699 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,907 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.26% of Curtiss-Wright worth $12,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CW. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 301.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 168.0% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, Chairman David Charles Adams sold 3,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $385,336.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 66,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,058,357.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Tom P. Quinly sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.48, for a total transaction of $136,985.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 41,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,022,088.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,371 shares of company stock worth $2,345,914 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $128.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.94. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1 year low of $82.03 and a 1 year high of $133.37.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $597.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.21 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 16.44%. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from Curtiss-Wright’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.90%.

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

