Foundry Partners LLC Trims Position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Foundry Partners LLC reduced its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,735 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.79% of Shoe Carnival worth $6,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Shoe Carnival by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 957,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after buying an additional 123,383 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Shoe Carnival by 4.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,624,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,519,000 after purchasing an additional 63,375 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 69.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 92,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 37,794 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 460.0% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,457,000 after buying an additional 30,541 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 690,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,724,000 after buying an additional 27,503 shares in the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $67.91 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $70.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $962.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 1.45.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $1.62. The company had revenue of $328.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $273.04 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 6.51%. Shoe Carnival’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.16) EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Shoe Carnival’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.00%.

SCVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Shoe Carnival from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet raised Shoe Carnival from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.00.

In related news, Director Andrea R. Guthrie sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.80, for a total value of $33,222.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,583.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kent A. Kleeberger sold 1,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total transaction of $76,073.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,502 shares in the company, valued at $705,072.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. It offers various dress, casual, and athletic footwear products for men, women, and children; and accessories, such as socks, belts, shoe care items, handbags, hats, sport bags, backpacks, water bottles, and wallets.

