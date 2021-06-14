Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,655 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Cabot worth $11,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC boosted its position in shares of Cabot by 57.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 46,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,432,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 238.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 61,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 42,996 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its position in shares of Cabot by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,499,559 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $131,076,000 after buying an additional 57,399 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Cabot by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,510 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 9,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Cabot in the fourth quarter worth about $36,615,000. 87.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Karen A. Kalita sold 10,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total transaction of $675,969.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,362,811.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CBT opened at $62.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. Cabot Co. has a 52 week low of $34.81 and a 52 week high of $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.35 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.16.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.41. Cabot had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a positive return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $842.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Cabot Co. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on CBT. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cabot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Cabot from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cabot presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.71.

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers rubber grade carbon blacks used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

