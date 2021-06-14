Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stake in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its position in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 332,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Kennametal worth $13,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Kennametal by 69.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Kennametal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $783,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Kennametal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 109,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,358,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Kennametal by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Kennametal by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the last quarter.

Get Kennametal alerts:

NYSE KMT opened at $36.70 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 305.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.03. Kennametal Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.26 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $484.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.43 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 0.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Kennametal Inc. will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.11%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Kennametal from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.14.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications to enable customers work against corrosion and high temperatures conditions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kennametal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kennametal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.