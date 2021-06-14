Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 171,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,269 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.36% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $12,612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 256,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after buying an additional 14,801 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 111.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 67,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,176,000 after purchasing an additional 35,522 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in AMN Healthcare Services by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 619 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in AMN Healthcare Services by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,547,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total transaction of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Martha H. Marsh sold 10,015 shares of AMN Healthcare Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $923,983.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,020,586.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,837,025. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock opened at $95.73 on Monday. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.76 and a 52-week high of $96.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.91.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.32 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist raised their target price on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $84.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.63.

AMN Healthcare Services Company Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

