Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Foundry Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 253,193 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 48,540 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned approximately 0.77% of CSG Systems International worth $11,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in CSG Systems International by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in CSG Systems International in the fourth quarter worth $324,000. Willis Investment Counsel grew its holdings in shares of CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 7,533 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management bought a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the fourth quarter worth about $365,000. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSGS opened at $45.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.89. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.51 and a 1-year high of $49.28.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $236.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.00 million. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 5.69%. As a group, research analysts predict that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.88%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised CSG Systems International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Sidoti cut shares of CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

