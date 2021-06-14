Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Foundry Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 437,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,125 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.45% of CareTrust REIT worth $10,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in CareTrust REIT during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,573,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in CareTrust REIT by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,968,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,729,000 after buying an additional 757,739 shares in the last quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the fourth quarter worth $10,813,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CareTrust REIT by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 912,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,242,000 after acquiring an additional 414,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 1,426.5% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 401,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,907,000 after acquiring an additional 375,273 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on CTRE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CareTrust REIT from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised CareTrust REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.22.

NASDAQ CTRE opened at $23.75 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.55. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 1.09. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.13 and a fifty-two week high of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). CareTrust REIT had a return on equity of 8.93% and a net margin of 45.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. This is a positive change from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is 76.81%.

CareTrust REIT Profile

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

