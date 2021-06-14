Foundry Partners LLC Trims Stock Position in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA)

Foundry Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Kraton Co. (NYSE:KRA) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,481 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,092 shares during the quarter. Foundry Partners LLC owned 0.73% of Kraton worth $8,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Kraton by 204.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 65,185 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Kraton in the 4th quarter worth $348,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Kraton by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Kraton during the fourth quarter valued at about $257,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in Kraton in the fourth quarter worth about $339,000. Institutional investors own 96.61% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Vijay Mhetar sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on KRA shares. TheStreet upgraded Kraton from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kraton from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

NYSE KRA opened at $34.34 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 2.40. Kraton Co. has a twelve month low of $12.92 and a twelve month high of $45.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Kraton (NYSE:KRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $437.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.80 million. Kraton had a positive return on equity of 6.17% and a negative net margin of 25.46%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraton Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kraton Corporation manufactures and sells styrenic block copolymers, specialty polymers, and other products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Polymer and Chemical. The Polymer segment offers performance products, including styrene-butadiene-styrene for paving and roofing application; styrene-isoprene-styrene for personal care application; ethylene-vinyl acetate, polyolefins, and metallocene polyolefins for adhesives application; and specialty polymers, such as hydrogenated styrenic block copolymer, isoprene rubber, and isoprene rubber latex for use in medical and personal care products, adhesives, tackifiers, paints, and coatings.

