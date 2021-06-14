Fountain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $7,889.00 (FTN)

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. In the last week, Fountain has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0079 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Fountain has a market capitalization of $704,856.90 and approximately $7,889.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.87 or 0.00063996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00004011 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002474 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.15 or 0.00022643 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $322.35 or 0.00797443 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00084517 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,242.39 or 0.08021246 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

FTN is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. The official message board for Fountain is medium.com/@FountainHub . Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official website is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Buying and Selling Fountain

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fountain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

