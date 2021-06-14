Fractal Price Down 12% Over Last Week (FCL)

Fractal (CURRENCY:FCL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 14th. One Fractal coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.30 or 0.00000755 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fractal has a market cap of $4.90 million and $312,804.00 worth of Fractal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fractal has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002559 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002211 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00054745 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.56 or 0.00160005 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 32.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.23 or 0.00184725 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $405.36 or 0.01036729 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39,082.77 or 0.99955155 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Fractal’s total supply is 465,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,595,271 coins. Fractal’s official Twitter account is @fractalprtcl

