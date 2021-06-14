Frax (FRAX) Hits Market Capitalization of $116.50 Million

Frax (CURRENCY:FRAX) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 14th. One Frax coin can currently be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Frax has a total market cap of $116.50 million and approximately $2.67 million worth of Frax was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frax has traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002482 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002273 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.12 or 0.00057378 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00165864 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.36 or 0.00189517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.05 or 0.01035041 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,460.31 or 1.00415365 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002723 BTC.

Frax Profile

Frax’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax’s total supply is 116,506,458 coins. The official website for Frax is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frax attempts to be the first stablecoin protocol to implement design principles of both to create a highly scalable, trustless, extremely stable, and ideologically pure on-chain money. The Frax protocol is a two token system encompassing a stablecoin, Frax (FRAX), and a governance token, Frax Shares (FXS). The protocol also has pool contracts which hold collateral (at genesis USDT and USDC). Pools can be added or removed with governance. “

Frax Coin Trading

