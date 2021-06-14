Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Shares Sold by DCF Advisers LLC

DCF Advisers LLC cut its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,100 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,601,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $264,000. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 235.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 130,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 91,246 shares during the last quarter. Coerente Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the first quarter valued at about $3,981,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 336,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,001,000 after buying an additional 66,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FMS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nord/LB raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

FMS stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.83. 32 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,954. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.61. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $33.84 and a 12-month high of $46.55.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 10.38%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.8338 per share. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This is a positive change from Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s previous annual dividend of $0.71. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.59%.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

