Front Street Capital Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Front Street Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 165.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,645 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the period. Front Street Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 185,979 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 4,917 shares during the period. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 70,552 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 68,878 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $4,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,298 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 34,700 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,018,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 7,183,697 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $417,732,000 after acquiring an additional 78,472 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $91,014.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,244.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $2,569,201.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock valued at $4,877,955. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Tigress Financial upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $57.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.85 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.61. The company has a market cap of $237.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.47.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.58% and a return on equity of 30.10%. The business had revenue of $32.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of $0.627 per share. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

